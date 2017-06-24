Related Program: 
Bristol Bay Fisheries Report

Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 24, 2017

By Nick Ciolino 1 minute ago

The Nushagak red count continues to climb, maybe more fishing time will slow the escapment. Egegik and Ugashik will get their nets in the water this weekend, and Naknek-Kvichak plays the waiting game.

 

Cinnabar mountain.
Credit KDLG

Coming on our Saturday show, some interpretation from Port Moller's strange catches, an update from some of our area management biologists, and a look on how one program is training graduate students to be their replacements. Plus, we'll get to know a green deckhand who got a plane for the first time in his life to leave Flint, Michigan and come fish Bristol Bay Alaska.

