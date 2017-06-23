Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 23, 2017

Catch tops a million, big surge pushes Nushagak to midpoint escapement goal, and the kings are finally showing. Egegik is fishing steady, Naknek-Kvichak is on the hook (waiting on the 'wall'?), and the Alaska Legislature averts a shutdown that would have ended all the fun in a week.

Tonight, House Speaker Bryce Edgmon (D-Dillingham) joins to discuss the deal that will avert a state government shutdown, which might have closed the fishery on July 1. Plus, Area M South Peninsula salmon and herring management biologist Lisa Fox gives an update on the season so far there, we ride along with DPD on what proves not to be a busy Friday night in Dillingham, and Snooks Moore reflects on her 33 years fishing the Bay. The Nushagak River is surging with sockeye, the kings are picking up too, and the Naknek-Kvichak stands idly by waiting on some fish.

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts tonight's BBFR ... listen here.

