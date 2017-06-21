Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 21, 2017

FRI's Curry Cunningham reads the early tea leaves of the run, Chris Carr weighs in on the missing Nushagak kings from Portage Creek, plus we see what some westside set and drifters had to say this morning ahead of an opener. We're past 300,000 sockeye caught in the Bay (about 27 million to go). Mabye Arctic Cotton Grass is the key to these big runs?

Catch this program nightly at 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 2 a.m. on AM 670, and online at KDLG.org. (With early broadcasts Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)

The Bristol Bay catch is past 300,000 sockeye, as a few of the Nushagak's kings finally show in subsistence nets. Tim Sands will open the west side fleet tonight, and Egegik and Ugashik get more fishing time, too. Port Moller catches a little low again today. Tonight, Dr. Curry Cunningham from UW's FRI camp at Aleknagik gives some early analysis of the run. We'll hear from Chris Carr at Portage Creek, who called Tuesday to say their sub net was full of algae and not one single king. Plus, westside fishermen weigh in before they set out.

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts tonight's show ... listen here.

Catch this program nightly at 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 2 a.m. on AM 670, and online at KDLG.org. (With early broadcasts Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)

Letters from home to your friends and family in the Bay this summer? Email us at fish@kdlg.org or dave@kdlg.org, or call 907-842-5281.

Have feedback, suggestions of something you'd like to hear? Reach Avery Lill / Nick Ciolino / Allison Mollenkamp / or Caitlin Tan (in Naknek)