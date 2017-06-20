Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 20, 2017

Happy Solstice: Copper River Seafoods posts a $1.35/lb for best quality fish, ADF&G Commissioner Sam Cotten on possible government shutdown (and on Chris Oliver promotion to head NMFS), and ADF&G's Travis Ellison on the Naknek Kvichak District outlook.

Catch this program nightly at 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 2 a.m. on AM 670, and online at KDLG.org. (With early broadcasts Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)

Bristol Bay's catch is about 200,000 through Monday, with harvest reported from all five districts. Port Moller catches dropped a bit Tuesday. Counting projects are just starting up, Nushagak kings continue to lag, and Copper River Seafoods posts a price ($1.35/lb for best fish) for their fleet well ahead of the rest, same as last year. ADF&G Commissioner Sam Cotten joins to discuss the possible government shutdown, and Naknek Kvichak District manager Travis Ellison runs down his outlook.

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts tonight's show, listen here...

