Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: June 19, 2017

We're back in the saddle, tonight with Tim Sands on his short notice, and Paul Salomone on the outlook in Ugashik and Egegik, where the fishing's already rolling ... our nightly coverage of Bristol Bay 2017 begins.

Catch this program nightly at 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 2 a.m. on AM 670, and online at KDLG.org.

The total Bristol Bay harvest is near 160,000 sockeye, with most all of it so far from Egegik. After a blast of reds went up the Wood and Nushagak Rivers Sunday, ADF&G's Tim Sands has the westside fleet on short notice. Paul Salmone is giving Egegik drifters a quick three hour shot tonight. Naknek-Kvichak hasn't posted numbers yet, but is a little slow as expected. Join us as we break it all down on the first BBFR of the season.

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts tonight's show ... listen here.

