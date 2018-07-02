Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: July 1, 2018

The Nushagak District broke a record!

For the first time since the fishery began in 1884, the Nushagak District harvested 1.77 million fish in a single day! Saturday's catch puts the total havest in the district at 6.1 million.

Across Bristol Bay, the total run stands at 8.9 million of the 51.3 million sockeye forecasted to return to these water.

KDLG's Avery Lill hosts the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report on July 2, 2018. Listen here...

Catch this program nightly at 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on AM 670, and online at KDLG.org. (With early broadcasts Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)

Letters from home to your friends and family in the Bay this summer? Email us at avery@kdlg.org, or call 907-842-5281.

Have feedback, suggestions of something you'd like to hear? Reach Avery Lill / Izzy Ross / Austin Fast / or Mitch Borden (in Naknek).