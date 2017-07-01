Bristol Bay Fisheries Report: July 1, 2017

A wimpy 62,700 sockeye landed Friday, and just 202,000 counted as escapement ... Bristol Bay is in the doldrums this weekend ... how soon till it picks up? Paul Salomone is on the show to discuss that and his coming plans, plus Naknek drifter Gabe Dunham on hoping for something other than a "compressed" run, and we climb aboard the Olivia M as it buys fish Wednesday night in Egegik.

Catch this program nightly at 6 p.m., 10 p.m., and 2 a.m. on AM 670, and online at KDLG.org. (With early broadcasts Saturday and Sunday at 1:30 p.m.)

The total run to Bristol Bay through Friday's catch and escapement is just inside of 8 million, and seems stalled out just a bit. The genetics from Port Moller showed a strong Egegik component since the project began, but have those fish just not "committed" to the river yet? Naknek-Kvichak is bracing for a "compressed" run if 16 million run inshore together, and Ugashik boats, a long way from "home" in Naknek, are hopefully enjoying a good book. Maybe the salmon are looking for the upper hand here ... if you were a Bristol Bay sockeye, wouldn't you blast up the west side early, surge en masse up the Naknek-Kvichak, and fidget around with Egegik and Ugashik, hoping to catch them off guard? ADF&G's Paul Salomone, the Oracle's Gabe Dunham, and a trip aboard the tender Olivia M in Egegik on today's show.

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts the BBFR for July 1 ... listen here.

