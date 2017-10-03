Bristol Bay Borough School wrestling team holds first fundraiser of the season

$800 raised Sunday to help cover team travel costs. The Angels will open their season at the Wolverine Classic in Dillingham on October 27.

Naknek: The Bristol Bay Angels wrestling team started the month off with their first fundraiser of the season, a carwash and hamburger cookout. Students and members of the community came together to show support, making the afternoon a success.

Over $800 was raised at the Sunday event at the Bristol Bay School in Naknek, which will help cover some of the team’s travel costs.

Riel Anderson, the Bristol Bay Angels head wrestling coach, expressed that the goal of the day was not only to make money for the team, but also to expand on neighborly relations.

“The team is excited about the year and they want to let everyone in town come and see us.”

Last year, the team led an aluminum drive to help raise funds, but Mr. Anderson said the approach to raising money this season will be community based. The team is planning a biscuits and gravy breakfast later on this month, and will also hold a spaghetti dinner and raffle.

The Bristol Bay Borough Angels have their first meet on October 27 at the Wolverine Classic in Dillingham.

Monica Waring is a freelance reporter living in Naknek. Reach her through us at news@kdlg.org.