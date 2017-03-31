Bristol Bay and Beyond, Mar. 31, 2017

As March goes out more lion than lamb, we discuss the feasibility of a Dillingham - Manokotak road, get a preview of the coming Togiak herring season, and a look behind the scenes at Bristol Bay 4-H ballet.

Bristol Bay and Beyond, March 31, 2017: On this week's show, Manokotak Mayor Melvin Andrew joins to discuss his community's shifting opinion in favor of a road project to Dillingham. Plus, reaction from a Thursday meeting on the same topic in Dillingham. ADF&G's Tim Sands has a preview of this spring's Togiak herring season, which he says is predicted to start in early May and see more particpation than last year. Plus we go behind the scenes as the Bristol Bay 4-H Ballet Club as the dancers and volunteer instructors prep for Saturday's recital. Those stories, plus a look back at the week's news.

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts this week's show. Listen here ...

