Bristol Bay and Beyond

Bristol Bay and Beyond, Mar. 31, 2017

As March goes out more lion than lamb, we discuss the feasibility of a Dillingham - Manokotak road, get a preview of the coming Togiak herring season, and a look behind the scenes at Bristol Bay 4-H ballet.

Jeff, Jens, and Oscar (look close) of the Fonkert clan, returning from a weekend at the cabin on Snake Lake west of Dillingham Sunday.
Credit KDLG

Bristol Bay and Beyond, March 31, 2017: On this week's show, Manokotak Mayor Melvin Andrew joins to discuss his community's shifting opinion in favor of a road project to Dillingham. Plus, reaction from a Thursday meeting on the same topic in Dillingham. ADF&G's Tim Sands has a preview of this spring's Togiak herring season, which he says is predicted to start in early May and see more particpation than last year. Plus we go behind the scenes as the Bristol Bay 4-H Ballet Club as the dancers and volunteer instructors prep for Saturday's recital. Those stories, plus a look back at the week's news.

Kayla Miller practicing some skin sewing at Dillingham High School this week.
Credit KDLG

The junior ballerinas and ballerino break discipline for a moment of levity ahead of Saturday's recital.
Credit Sarah Grace Durrance

The elusive aurora borealis was in full display early Monday morning around Dillingham.
Credit Sarah Grace Durrance

Marchers took the Dillingham streets Wednesday, calling on the community to "choose respect" and help end domestic violence and sexual assault.
Credit KDLG

Fresh catch on an open fire proving a fine way to spend one's time at the tail end of a beautiful March in Bristol Bay.
Credit KDLG