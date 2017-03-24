Bristol Bay and Beyond, Mar. 24, 2017

Gov. Bill Walker drops by this week. Plus we have Sharon Hansen of the champion Lady Angels, and Tanalian's Moriyah Lorentzen from this year's Poetry Out Loud. Plus a profile of the homeschooling life.

Bristol Bay and Beyond, March 24, 2017: This week, Governor Bill Walker dropped by during his Wednesday visit. We’ll get his take on the Legislature’s efforts to address the fiscal crisis. “There is progress. That’s what we celebrate is movement and progress, and there is that. They are working hard to get things done this year," he says. Small Schools Broadcasting's Karl Pulliam gives his analysis on the Bristol Bay Lady Angels, and sophomore sensation Sharon Hansen tells us about that championship game. "It was super exciting and intense and we just played our hearts out, and it was super fun." We profile a homeschooling family whose classroom can be anywhere from the kitchen table to the Nushagak Peninsula hunting grounds, and another Port Alsworth student competed at this year's Poetry Out Loud competition in Juneau: "We are the music makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams. Wandering by lone sea breakers, and sitting by desolate streams," Moriyah Lorentzen recites from Arthur O'Shaughnessy's "Ode." Those stories, and a look back at some of the week's news.

