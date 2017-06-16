Bristol Bay and Beyond: June 16, 2017

An hour long show as we transition from this show to the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report. This week with Robin Samuelsen, Dr. Scott Raborn, Robert "Herk" McDermott, and Buck Gibbons talk fish, plus Unicorn Gardens and U Pop Em fireworks, and the challenges and benefits of installing RSW on a drift boat.

Bristol Bay and Beyond, June 16: This week, H. Robin Samuelsen joins to discuss the fishery and the season ahead, and the ongoing fight against Pebble. "We got to debate the issues, and have the grown ups make the decision about whether that Mine is going to go through. We've got to do our work diligently opposing the Pebble Mine," he says. Robert Herk McDermott, the Port of Bristol Bay Director, shares about their operation and how many freezer vans may cross the dock this season. Dr. Scott Raborn gives the history of the Port Moller Test Fishery operations and how to interpret the data. Plus, we visit Unicorn Gardens in Dillingham and U Pop Em fireworks at their new location, and head down to the boat yard to see what some think about installing an onboard chilling system. Buck Gibbons, BBRSDA board member and captain of the F/V Stevie K, joins to talk about his passionate advocacy for higher quality deliveries. "I can't imagine it not being on everybody's radar that we are in the middle of a revolution here, and we are going to be known for our quality," he says. It's a one hour show as we put Bristol Bay and Beyond to rest for the summer and pick up the Bristol Bay Fisheries Report till mid-July.

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts this week's show. Listen here.

For past episodes of this show, follow this link.

Do you have feedback or ideas for us? We're always looking for essays, songs, poems, op-eds. Reach us at the station by calling 907-842-5281 or send an email to dave@kdlg.org or news@kdlg.org.

For fisheries news tips and feedback, send an email to fish@kdlg.org.

Taken any great photos this week that we can use here? Send to the emails above, and we'll give you credit.