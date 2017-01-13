Bristol Bay and Beyond, Jan. 13, 2017

Coming up this week, HIV in Bristol Bay, Sen. Coghill on SB 91, Slaviq, dog mushing decline, and leaving a felony behind.

On this week's show, Dr. Cathy Hyndman joins to discuss the recent outbreak of HIV in the region, plus offers some tips for healthy living for those still carving out 2017 resolutions. Sen. John Coghill has thoughts on ways SB 91 can continue to improve, and Keli Hoffman tells us about completing probation and leaving her felony conviction behind. KDLG's Avery Lill reports on dog mushing in Bristol Bay, which seems to be a tradition in decline, and catches up with some starring action during this week's Slaviq celebration. Those stories, plus a look back at some of this week's news.

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts this week's Bristol Bay and Beyond. Listen here ...

