This week, Dillingham's mayor discusses the deficit, a biologist updates on the missing ptarmigan, we profile Dr. Barbara Riley, and get a Beaver Round-Up preview and reflections on its theme song's origin.

Bristol Bay and Beyond, Feb. 24, 2017: On this week's show, we discuss a roughly one million dollar deficit the city of Dillingham is facing with Mayor Alice Ruby. Following the recent dump of good snow, ADF&G's Neil Barten stops by to give thoughts on the ptarmigan so many of us were hoping would flush down from the hills. "Pretty much low numbers across the board, matter of fact very few ptarmigan being seen," he says after checking in with residents from Bethel to Togiak and upriver to Koliganek. Dr. Barbara Riley, Dillingham's first homegrown doctor and the first Alaska Native to join Kanakanak's medical staff, tells us her life and career practicing medicine in Bristol Bay. Plus we hit the streets to see what's on your mind ahead of next week's Beaver Round-Up, get the details from coordinator Charlene Lopez, and Priscilla Skrade reflects on the origin of the BRU theme song. Those stories, plus a look back at some of the week's news.

KDLG's Dave Bendinger hosts this week's show...

Do you have feedback or ideas for us? We're always looking for essays, songs, poems, op-eds. Reach us at the station by calling 907-842-5281 or send an email to dave@kdlg.org or news@kdlg.org.

Taken any great photos this week that we can use here? Send to the emails above, and we'll give you credit.