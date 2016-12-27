This week, a portrait of life on the streets. Plus, what Dick Proenneke's journals reveal about his life after fame. Speaker Bryce Edgmon joins to talk tough choices, a poem from Kokhanok, and Christmas bread.

Bristol Bay and Beyond, Dec. 23, 2016: This week, we'll talk state budgets and the challenges ahead with House Speaker Bryce Edgmon. "The easy choices have already been made, and now we're at the juncture where, with or without the public's consent, we have to make some tough choices." The third of a planned four volumes of Dick Proenneke’s journals have been published, chronicling a period in the 1980s when the famed go-it-aloner was receiving large numbers of visitors and a lot of correspondence. "He valued his privacy, so he had mixed feelings definitely about the celebrity aspect, and he was glad when people left, too," says editor (and acquaintance) of the late Proenneke's writings. Homelessness is not a big problem in Bristol Bay, but some do call the streets home. One shares about that life: "I learned not to think backwards, that's the most important thing in life. You can't look at yesterday ... you can't look at today ... but you can look at tomorrow," says Matfie McCarr. Plus a solstice poem from Gary Nielsen in Kokhanok, a song from the Christmas concert in Dillingham, and Lona Schroeder shares about the gift of good food this season. "We'll make up plates and bring 'em to relatives and friends, and this is our gift to them during the Christmas season. I only make them once a year, but because my mom did, I do it."

