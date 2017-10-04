Bering Sea cyclone to send strong westerlies into Bristol Bay Thursday

A powerful Bering Sea cyclone will push strong westerlies into coastal Southwest Alaska Wednesday and especially Thursday. The storm will bring winds of 30-40 mph, with gusts up to 60, and high seas and some storm surge along the coast are in the forecast as well.

Areas around Quinhagak and Goodnews Bay could see water levels pushed two to four feet above high tide Thursday, and have been encouraged by the NWS to keep an eye on property and boats located near the beach.

Gale warnings or stronger are in effect for mariners all over Southwest Alaska.

The Bristol Bay marine weather forecast calls for seas building to 11 feet Wednesday night, with southwest winds to 35 knots. Thursday, southwest winds of 45 knots could push seas to 19 and 20 feet, then die down a bit on Friday, and calmer conditions are forecast for the weekend.

From Port Heiden to Cape Sarichef, seas could build to 18 feet Wednesday night, and west winds could push wave heights to 23 feet Thursday.