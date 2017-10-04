'Beep Baseball' Brings Adapted Game To Those Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired

The New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins in Tuesday night’s American League wild card playoff game. Wednesday night, in the National League, the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies. It’s the first step on the road to Major League Baseball’s World Series.

Allison Light (@allisondlight) of WLRN in Miami has the story of another world series held recently in Florida. It was for blind and visually impaired players who play a specially adapted game called beep baseball.

