Dillingham's 59th Beaver Round-Up featured classic events like Dilly Capers, Little Miss Beaver Round-Up, bingo, tug-of-war, a traditional foods feast, bake-offs, races, and plenty of basketball. It also had some new events, like the kendama tournament.

Dillingham’s 59th Beaver Round-Up finished up Sunday night with awards and fireworks. It kicked off on Wednesday with a parade, outhouse races, and a fun run. For KDLG, Avery Lill has more on the week’s festivities.