BBNA director of natural resources steps down to focus on advocacy

Verner Wilson III wrapped up his time as Bristol Bay Native Association’s director of natural resources last week. He is leaving BBNA after 18 months to take on the position of senior oceans campaigner with the environmental advocacy nonprofit Friends of the Earth.

On his last day at BBNA, he spoke warmly about his job there.

“This position was so rewarding because I was able to represent our people and BBNA at a number of different venues and to really try to show that subsistence and tribal rights are important. I’ll be changing hats, but I won’t be changing what makes me passionate about my work,” said Wilson.

His decision to leave hinged on several personal and professional considerations. Key among them is his passion for advocacy, an avenue he will be able to pursue more with his new position. Wilson will be based in Seattle, working also in Alaska and Washington D.C. Specifically, his work will focus on issues related to marine shipping near Alaska and in the Arctic.

BBNA will fill Wilson’s position. They are already accepting applications for a new director of natural resources. The deadline to apply is October 17.

