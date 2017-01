Born January 12th, Elias Nelson Nanalook is the first baby born at the Kanakanak Hospital in 2017.

Every year, the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation commemorates the New Year's Baby, the first baby born at the Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham in the new calendar year. Elias Neslon Nanalook is the first in 2017. He was born January 12th at 10:31 p.m. At 22.5 inches long, he weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces. His parents are Keilyn Carlos and Robert Nanalook Jr.