5 Gift Wrapping Tips From A Pro

Mia Canada isn't easily intimidated by stacks of naked presents that pile up during the busy holiday season. The owner of a gift-wrapping boutique called That's A Wrap! in Atlanta used to be a gift bag person — but that all changed after a seasonal job wrapping gifts at a mall 12 years ago allowed her to explore the creative side of wrapping presents.

Canada shares a few tips for making holiday wrapping a cinch — even at the eleventh hour.



Get inspired

Instead of thinking of wrapping gifts as a chore, try to find some inspiration in the task. Canada asks her clients how they want the recipient of their gift to feel when they see it. Should they be happy? Should they laugh? Feel nostalgic? For those special gifts, Canada considers the wrapping to be a prelude to the gift itself — setting the expectations and echoing the tone of what's inside. For example, Canada drew inspiration from a bride's dress when wrapping a wedding photo album. She pleated a layer of pearlized damask wrapping paper and added a string of imitation pearl decorations to mimic the bride's veil.



Wrapping for kids

For the little ones, Canada suggests a tried-and-true method that she used when her children were younger: use one type of wrapping paper for each child. The wrapping could be color-coded, or reflect the child's interests. Canada said it helps kids know which gifts belong to whom, and it serves as an easy way to highlight, in wrapping paper form, something that each child loves. If you have a child who loves Hello Kitty, for example, think about using Hello Kitty paper for gifts.



Place, then cut

If you're inclined eyeball the amount of paper you'll need and then start folding edges, don't. Line up your gift near the paper's edge on all sides with just enough to make it around the package, and you'll prevent having too much paper to fold. Cut the excess as needed before you tape. It will then be a cinch when it comes to making crisp corners.



Crease, crease and crease

This is Canada's favorite tip. She runs her forefinger and thumb over each fold and over every edge several times. She uses the meaty part of her fingers to get that perfect crease. Canada likens it to a custom suit for your presents: "Imagine buying a suit off the rack, and then having one that is specifically made for you."



Adornments are everywhere

If tying that perfect puffy bow feels elusive, fear not. Opt for a simple bow and consider placing it slightly off-center for a more modern look. But feel empowered to think outside the bow. Pine cones, evergreen clippings and pine needles can add a seasonal bit of flair to gift wrapping. (Canada said she's used pine needles to make tassels for packages in the past.) Draw inspiration from your surroundings.



RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

All right, so that takes care of getting your present to you. But what about making it look just right? Take a tip from a pro - getting those nice crisp folded edges on your package is key.

MIA CANADA: I crease everything.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Mia Canada is the master gift wrapper - that's a job - master gift wrapper at That's A Wrap! in Atlanta, Ga. And she uses her forefinger and thumb to sharpen each fold of paper on every single holiday present she wraps.

CANADA: It gives it a more tailored look. Imagine buying a suit off the rack and then having one that is made specifically for you. And so that's what creasing kind of does to any gift. It just lays the paper down on every angle of the box.

MARTIN: Canada got her start in the professional gift wrapping business 12 years ago at - where else? - a mall.

CANADA: A friend of mine who worked in the management office at a local mall approached me about doing the gift wrapping for that mall. And at the time, I had no gift wrapping experience at all. And that's what I said, like, I give my gifts in bags like everybody else. What are you talking about? And she says, well, no, you're very creative. You'll figure it out. And I was like, oh, snap. And that night I went home and like YouTubed (ph). And then I went to all different kinds of places and got gifts wrapped. And I would deconstruct them and kind of create my own way of doing things.

Thank you for choosing That's A Wrap! Yeah, that's exactly what we do. We wrap. No, you're calling from Toronto? No, we're in the U.S. We're - yes, we're in Atlanta, Ga.

This time of year is very busy as you can imagine. Everybody gifts this time of year. Gift wrapping has definitely - it was a lost art. I think it is definitely on the rise now. And I think that this business just naturally allows me to be around people that are celebrating something, someone they love or - you know, so their spirits are always very high when they come in.

OK. How cute is that?

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: I love it. Now I don't want her to open it.

CANADA: See?

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: See (laughter).

CANADA: Just the thought of the wrapping itself, you know, like it just prolongs the experience. It creates an experience versus, you know, a gift bag is really all about, I didn't have time, the presentation of this was last-minute thought versus someone who took the time to either wrap it themselves or to get it professionally wrapped.

I like to ask my clients what kind of emotions they want to evoke when the recipient sees the gift. Do you want them to be happy, cry tears of joy, you know, laugh, feel nostalgic? And once I know that, then I know kind of what direction to go in. I can give this all of my attention and love. It's perfect.

MARTIN: Oh, I have get to rid of all my gift bags now and start wrapping. Professional gift wrapper Mia Canada of Atlanta, Ga.

