Anchorage woman admits to flying to Dillingham to sell drugs, according to police

Dillingham police received reports of drug-related activity occurring in a room of the Dillingham Hotel over New Year’s weekend. Investigation turned up 24 grams of black tar heroin, 7 grams of methamphetamine and $1,300 cash.

Police say that Anchorage resident, Angela Grice, admitted to flying to Dillingham in order to sell drugs. Further, Grice said a local resident was assisting her. Grice was arrested and charged with two felony counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree.

Police estimate the street value in Bristol Bay of the drugs, which they seized, to be $27,500.

