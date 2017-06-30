American Bald Eagles Face New Threat From Lead Ammunition

In the 1960s, the American bald eagle was nearly extinct due to the pesticide DDT and habitat destruction. DDT was banned in 1972, and the eagle population eventually came back. But now, there’s another threat to the American bald eagle: lead ammunition.

Angelica Morrison (@amorrisonWBFO) of Here & Now contributor Great Lakes Today reports.

This story was produced with the help of Jim Levulis. Great Lakes Today is a collaboration of WBFO in Buffalo, New York, WCPN Ideastream in Cleveland and WXXI in Rochester, New York.

