Aleknagik elder fights off drunk intruder with hammer early Sunday

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Aleknagik early Sunday morning for allegedly breaking into an elder’s home and assaulting him, say state troopers in Dillingham.

AST was notified around 7:00 a.m. that the man, identified later as Neil Ryan Nelson, had entered into the elder’s home looking for a place to sleep and got into a scuffle. The 67-year-old man told the investigating officer that on a scale of zero to 10 for how afraid he felt of getting hurt, being shoved by the highly intoxicated young man had registered a 10.

He fought back by hitting Nelson in the side of the head with a hammer. After that, according to the criminal complaint, Nelson left the home and laid down in the driveway until EMS and troopers arrived.

Nelson was confused and uncooperative with troopers on the scene. He was charged with trespassing and two counts of assault.