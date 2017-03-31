Aleknagik booze burglary case dropped at arraignment

KDLG: On Wednesday night an Aleknagik resident called state troopers when she got home and found someone had kicked in two doors to get inside her home and steal alcohol.

The homeowner began her own investigation and tracked down some suspects nearby, finding one of them passed out drunk.

A state trooper from Dillingham responded. A 29-year-old was arrested on charges of burglary, theft, and criminal mischief, but the case was dropped by the district attorney at arraignment Thursday morning.

The homeowner estimated the damage to her two doors at around $200 each. The 10 stolen bottles of alcohol, including gin, vodka, Irish cream, and rum, had an estimated value over $200.

dave@kdlg.org