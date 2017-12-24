Alaska gets federal disaster help after North Slope storm

Anchorage Daily News: President Donald Trump has approved a major disaster declaration for Alaska after a costly September storm in the North Slope Borough.

Federal disaster assistance is now available to help state and local recovery efforts, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Thursday.

Gov. Bill Walker declared a disaster in the area last month.

[Autumn storm that battered Utqiagvik coastline caused more than $10 million in damage]





The late September storm, which brought 8-foot waves and winds above 30 mph, lasted several days and caused severe damage to roads in Utqiagvik, the Arctic Sounder reported in October.

"A handful of Utqiagvik's roads were damaged or completely destroyed by this storm," according to the Sounder. The storm also damaged several historic and cultural sites.

North Slope Borough officials initially said the cost of cleanup and recovery could exceed $10 million, but the Anchorage Daily News reported last month that the state expects that amount to be lower.