After Two-Week Delay, Sled Dog Racing Season Kicks Off On The Kuskokwim

Maurice Andrews of Bethel won the Kuskokwim 300 Season Opener on Saturday. The 35 mile race was delayed for two weeks due to warm temperatures and poor trail conditions.

KYUK: Sled dog racing season officially began on the Kuskokwim this weekend. After two weeks of delays due to warm weather and poor trails, temperatures plunged, ice hardened, a little snow fell, and on Saturday the Kuskokwim 300 Season Opener kicked off. Teams from Bethel and surrounding villages competed along the 35-mile trail. KYUK was there on the windy ice of Hangar Lake and brings us this audio postcard.

KYUK's Anna Rose MacArthur reports...

Sixteen teams finished the race. The Season Opener paid out $20,000 to the first 15 finishers.

1st Place: Maurice Andrews, Bethel, 2:33

2nd Place: Greg Larson, Napaskiak, 2:36

3rd Place: Mike Williams Jr., Akiak, 2:43

4th Place: Solomon Olick, Kwethluk, 2:54

5th Place: Joe Demantle, Tuluksak, 2:56

6th Place: Father Alexander Larson, Napaskiak, 2:57

7th Place: Jim George, Akiachak, 2:58

8th Place: Cori Simon, Napaskiak, 2:59

9th Place: Nicholas Ayapan, Kwethluk, 3:00

10th Place: Gilbert Phillip, Akiak, 3:01

11th Place: Jonathan Simon, Bethel, 3:02

12th Place: Lewis Pavila, Kwethluk, 3:06

13th Place: Jackie Larson, Napaskiak, 3:12

14th Place: Nate DeHaan, Bethel, 3:24

15th Place: Victoria Hardwick, Bethel, 3:27

16th Place: Cukayak Olick, Kwethluk, 3:34