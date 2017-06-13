About 14,000 sockeye on the books in Bristol Bay through Monday

Starting next week, look for this data in our nightly Bristol Bay Fisheries Report, which will air nightly at 6 & 10 p.m., and 2 a.m., with early shows at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Bristol Bay has put more than 14,000 sockeye on the books this season. Monday's catch in Ugashik was recorded at 1,000 fish, and Egegik caught some 12,000 sockeye on top of the 1,000 from last week’s efforts.

The Igushik catch from Monday’s first opener is confidential as so far there is only one buyer in that section.

The Port Moller Test Fishery set across all six stations Tuesday, posting low catches. Just eight sockeye were recorded in the short sets, with catches dropping off and just 8 fish recorded. (Three at station 6, one at station 8, and three at station 12.)

The unapportioned Nushagak sonar count for June 12 was 3,700 fish. Through 6:00 a.m. another 2700 fish were counted. Fish and Game hopes to have caught enough fish in the four strata by Wednesday to get the count apportioned.

Further west, Monday was a big day for Area M, with 177,000 sockeye harvested, bringing the season total to 363,000. On Monday the fleet also landed 331 kings, 28,000 pinks, and 40,000 chum. Most of the harvest is coming from the South Peninsula's June South Unimak and Shumagin Island fisheries.

