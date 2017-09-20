The 26th annual Tony's Run raised more than $1000 for SAFE

More than 50 walkers, bicyclers and joggers participated in Tony's Run on Sunday to support Dillingham's law enforcement and SAFE.

It was crisp and bright Sunday for the 26th annual Tony’s Run in Dillingham. More than 50 people turned out to walk, run and bike the 5K and 10K in memory of police officer Anthony Jones, who was killed in the line of duty.

“I think it went pretty fantastically—sunny, light breeze, 60 degrees.” said Nick Schollmeier, who coordinated the event. “All the money that we raised will go toward SAFE. We promote a safe community and safety for our law enforcement. Two great causes on a beautiful day, you can’t beat that.”

Walkers, joggers and bicyclers shared a meal afterward in the Dillingham Elementary School gym.

“Having activities like Tony’s Run, a healthy activity for people to get out, be a part of the community, help support SAFE, help support the police department and help support the community in essence is essential and important for us,” Gregg Marxmiller, SAFE outreach and education coordinator said at the potluck.

Entrance fees for the run raised more than $1000 for SAFE, Bristol Bay's shelter, prevention, and advocacy agency for domestic violence and sexual assault victims.