2016 Sockeye Classic Tournament Live on KDLG

Teams from around Bristol Bay are converging in Dillingham for the 2016 Sockeye Classic. We'll be airing many of those games live on 670 AM.

The Sockeye Classic tips off in Dillingham today. This basketball tournament has drawn teams from around the region since the 1990s. Represented this year are teams from Port Alsworth, New Stuyahok, Newhalen, Togiak, Naknek, Manokotak, Aleknagik, Koliganek, and Dillingham. You can catch many of those games live on KDLG 670 AM thanks to our sponsors.

If you are interested in sponsoring KDLG's live basketball coverage, you can call 907-842-528. If you are interested becoming a monthly sustaining member, you can donate here.

Schedule:

Wednesday - January 18, 2017

5:30 p.m. - Girls - Port Alsworth vs. New Stuyahok

7:00 p.m. - Boys - Port Alsworth vs. New Stuyahok

Thursday - January 18, 2017

8:30 a.m. -Boys - Newhalen vs. Togiak

10:00 a.m. - Girls - Newhalen vs. Togiak

11:30 a.m. - Boys - Dillingham JV vs. TBD

1:00 p.m. - Girls - Dillingham JV vs. TBD

2:30 p.m. - Boys - Bristol Bay vs. Manokotak

4:00 p.m. - Girls - Bristol Bay vs. Manokotak

5:30 p.m. - Boys - TBD vs. TBD

7:00 p.m. - Girls - Aleknagik vs. Dillingham

8:30 p.m. - Boys - Koliganek vs. Dillingham

Friday - January 20, 2017

The first game begins at 8:30 a.m. The last game begins at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday - January 21, 2017

The first game begins at 9:00 a.m.

We will be updating the schedule and scores over the course of the tournament.